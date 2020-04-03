Prince Harry is said to be in terrible personal turmoil amid the coronavirus pandemic. Getty

According to the source, one of Harry’s major concerns is not being around if his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, were to become ill and die.

The source went on to claim that Harry’s bride, Meghan Markle, is unaware of how bad he is feeling.

“To his credit he tries to shield Meghan from his stress, so he’ll confide in friends. He’s having sleepless nights and being isolated in a new unfamiliar place isn’t helping matters,” the source claimed to the American publication.

Harry’s father Charles has been a great source of comfort to the prince and his bride during these challenging times, but relations with William still remain frosty.

William is rumoured to be quite hurt by Harry’s decision to uproot his family and move abroad, which has only worsened since the coronavirus outbreak, the source added.

Harry meanwhile is anxious that he doesn’t know when the pandemic is going to end and when he can next see his family.

“It’s a terrifying time. There’s a big part of Harry that still wishes he were still in the UK so he could be there with his family,” the source said.

Harry’s reportedly personal turmoil comes after he apparently banned Meghan from mocking the royal family in anyway to prevent any further bad blood.

According to Mail Online, Harry told their agent – Nick Collins of The Gersh Agency – they will not do anything that is "detrimental to the Queen".

Disney officially announced Meghan would be the narrator of the new documentary Elephant, which can be streamed on Disney+ from April 3 onwards.