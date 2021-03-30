"He doesn't need celebrity." Getty

“He doesn’t need celebrity. When you’re a royal, you’re the biggest celebrity in the world. But what his does is allow Harry to have relevance.”

Harry's new role is as a chief impact officer at BetterUp, a mental health service business worth billions of dollars.

He will be a figurehead for the business, and he will help promote an app used by huge companies like Facebook.

The app is meant to help support staff's wellbeing at big corporations, and it has been described as Tinder for mental health because a user will scroll through profiles of life coaches and therapists to find a match for their concerns.



According to the Wall Street Journal, Prince Harry will have input into initiatives, including product strategy decisions and charitable contributions, and advocate publicly on mental health topics.

“I intend to help create impact in people’s lives,” Harry said according to the publication.

“Proactive coaching provides endless possibilities for personal development, increased awareness, and an all-round better life," he added.

He also revealed that he has been using the Silicon Valley startup's resources for a couple of months.

"I was matched with my coach who, quite frankly, is truly awesome and has always given me sound advice and a fresh perspective, which is so valuable," he said.



Alexi Robichaux, the CEO of BetterUp, also said on the company's website that Harry is a "true citizen of the world", and that his dedication to bringing attention to the "diverse needs" of people and also advocating for mental health initiatives, is what makes him perfect for the role.

"As a member of the BetterUp executive team, Prince Harry will expand on the work he’s been doing for years, as he educates and inspires our community and champions the importance of focusing on preventative mental fitness and human potential worldwide," he said.

Over time it will become clearer what type of impact Harry will have and what that will mean for his public reception.