Prince Harry and older brother Prince William attend the unveiling of a statue of their mother, Princess Diana at The Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace, London on July 1, 2021. Getty

It was a timely reminder of Harry’s life as a royal outlier – a life New Idea’s sources say is now full of deep regret.

In a telling sign of the Windsor divide, Harry’s family – including his father King Charles and brother William, Princes of Wales – were out in full force around the UK to officially commemorate the passing of the beloved monarch.

Then, in a display of great purpose, reminiscent of his former life as a proud working royal, Harry, 39, travelled to Dusseldorf, Germany to officially open the 2023 Invictus Games – one of the last remaining causes close to his heart.

Sources say Harry is also grieving the life he gave up. Supplied

Welcomed to the stage with widespread “Harry, Harry!” chants, the California-based prince shed tears as he opened the games with an emotionally charged speech to the competing former veterans.

“Remember that feeling of pride and honour when you first wore your nation’s flag on your uniform? Most of us perhaps remember more its final outing, or the time we hung it up for good,” he told the servicemen and women.

The comments were seen as a thinly veiled sting regarding the fact Harry was banned from wearing a military uniform when he and wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex stepped down as working royals in 2020.

Prince Harry walking out of the Queen's grave at St George’s Chapel. Supplied

Sussex sources confirm Harry has been nothing short of emotional in recent weeks, but question whether he is in fact grieving his late grandmother or his former life, which was filled with support in ‘The Firm.'

“His tears at Windsor were real, but the question is whether they were tears of regret,” queries an insider.

“He knows the Queen took her job of unifying the family very seriously and it would break her heart to see that the divide between him and the family is even bigger than when she departed,” they add.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry attend at the annual Chelsea Flower show at Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 18, 2015 in London, England. Getty

With such an emotional toll on his shoulder, sources say Harry is “questioning every decision he’s made, especially in regard to Meghan and the way they treated his family."

“He really thought Meghan knew what she was doing upon their exit, but she continues to only make things worse,” admits a source, who adds Harry is in a constant state of “guilt” over raising their kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet without their loved ones.