Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have begun their new life in British Columbia, after successfully stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

A royal insider claimed Harry is finding it very difficult to adjust to his new home abroad without his chums nearby and is apparently missing them terribly.

"Harry misses his friends of course - anyone would,” the source said.

"He has been in WhatsApp Group with his mates for years and he uses that more than ever now to keep in touch and send pictures.”

The insider told the publication that Harry has also been sharing plenty of funny video clips on the private channel as well.

The insider continued: "Harry doesn’t think being on the other side of the world means that he will lose touch with the people he has been mates with all his life.”

Harry’s reported homesickness comes after his and Meghan’s wedding photographer spilled the tea on what it was like capturing the famous pics of their nuptials.

Speaking during an interview on The Morning Show on Tuesday, Alexi Lubomirski recalled what it was like working behind the lens as the Duke and Duchess made royal history.

One of the most memorable snaps from Harry and Meghan’s engagement was a black and white shot of the couple in an embrace - revealing an intimate side to the royals.

“There are certain guidelines, but when you’re a creative person and you’re given guidelines, that’s usually where the magic happens, because you’ve got to find that magic little twist,” Alexi said.