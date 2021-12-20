Insiders fear Harry's saving choice words for his book, due out next year. Getty

“It absolutely wasn’t true and press officers were aggressive in having the story killed,” stresses the source. “Harry was enraged by that, as he felt they weren’t defending negative stories about Meghan with anywhere near as much vigour.

“Harry also wants to get out his frustrations about how William didn’t warmly welcome Meghan into the fold. William is definitely dreading this memoir’s release.”

It was first announced that Prince Harry was publishing a tell-all book back in July.

“In an intimate and heartfelt memoir from one of the most fascinating and influential global figures of our time, Prince Harry will share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons that have helped shape him,” a statement from Penguin Random House read.

The book will cover his lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day, including his military service, and the "joy he has found in being a husband and father."

"Prince Harry will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous and uplifting human story," the statement continued.

The Duke also released a statement in his own words where he explained why he was writing the memoir.

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become,” the 37-year-old said.

He went on to say that he has worn "many hats over the years", both literally and figuratively, and what he hopes to achieve from publishing the book.

"My hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned—I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think," Harry said.

"I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

The book is reportedly being ghost-written by J. R. Moehringer - a Pulitzer Prize-winner who previously co-wrote tennis legend Andre Agassi's autobiography.

Harry will be donating proceeds to charity, according to reports.

