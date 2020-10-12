Harry (right) and Meghan (left) have reportedly been offered a gig on X factor. Getty

And now, there are swirling rumours Harry and Meghan have been offered a major entertainment opportunity with reality TV mogul Simon Cowell.

According to The Sun, the 61-year-old Britain’s Got Talent and X Factor judge allegedly had talks with the couple over their infiltration of Hollywood.

In addition to giving Harry and Meghan advice on how to navigate their lucrative $200 million Netflix deal, it’s rumoured he also offered them a gig on X Factor.

“Simon is a huge fan of Prince Harry and Meghan and has known the Prince for many years,” an industry insider reportedly told the British publication.

“Harry used to pop along to The X Factor back in the day.

Simon Cowell (pictured) reportedly had talks with Harry and Meghan over their infiltration of Hollywood. Getty

“They have mutual friends in common and now Harry and Meghan are moving into the entertainment industry themselves,” the source added.

As it turns out, Simon is also close friends with Harry and Meghan’s new besties, music producer David Foster, 70, and wife Katharine McPhee, 36.

What’s more, Meghan’s recent surprise appearance on the America’s Got Talent finale last month further fuelled speculation of a budding relationship with Simon.

Whispers of a reality TV deal first emerged after it was reported Harry and Meghan had secured a whopping $200 million deal with Netflix.

Harry and Meghan are said to be quite chummy with Hollywood couple David Foster (right) and Katharine McPhee. Getty

While the couple were quick to dismiss rumours, a Hollywood insider weighed in on the hearsay, saying it only makes sense something big is coming – given the hefty fee.

“Everybody loves elephants and inspirational stories. But let’s be honest, that’s never going to pull in big money,” the insider told the National Enquirer, referring to Meghan’s Disney+ gig for the Elephant documentary.

The insider then referred to the Sussexes alleged “homemade” videos from within the palace, which they’re now willing to share – for the right price.

“Footage filmed by Meghan and Harry as they left ‘The Firm’? Now that’s a $200 million show!” the source added.