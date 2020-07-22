Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has been criticised for not deleting their Sussex Royal Instagram account despite stepping down as senior royals at the end of March. Getty

He went on to say that the couple could be working on their rumoured Archewell brand and intend to transfer their Sussex Royal followers across to the new foundation once it's ready.

“If Harry and Meghan still have authority over the Instagram account, I suspect that Harry and Meghan will pivot the Sussex Royal account to Archewell when the non-profit is ready for its public reveal,” Phil told the British publication.

The brand strategist then explained how “digital real estate is everything”, before comparing the Sussex Royal Instagram account to “waterfront real estate”.

Rumour has it Harry and Meghan could be planning a clever PR move, which would see their 11-million strong fan base transferred to a new account.

Phil said: “While the account isn't being utilised to its full potential right now, it's a symbol of legacy, and it's a powerful tool for communicating important messages to a devout audience.”

What's more, he said the already established Sussex Royal account provides a vehicle for the couple to communicate on the subjects that matter most to them with an adoring audience.

“The Sussex Royal account grants prime access to an audience that's emotionally invested in the Royal family's journey; transferring or disposing of the account would potentially sever ties with loyal fans,” he said.

While it remains to be seen if the couple do leverage off their amassed fan base, the rumour comes after Meghan was accidentally given the title of doctor in a rare administrative blunder.

The expert claimed that the already established Sussex Royal account provides a vehicle for the couple to communicate on subjects that matter most to them with an adoring audience.

According to The Sun, Meghan’s title on the Companies House website was strangely changed from duchess to doctor during an application to shut down the Sussex Royal foundation.

Companies House, which is the United Kingdom's registrar of companies and executive agency and trading fund of Her Majesty's Government, believes the booboo was caused a filing error.

Prior to the blunder, Meghan was listed on the business site as HRH The Duchess of Sussex, but afterwards the 38-year-old’s details were updated to Dr The Duchess of Sussex.

A spokesman for Companies House at the time reportedly told the British publication: “We are currently looking into this matter.”