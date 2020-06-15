Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s dream of living a happier and more peaceful existence in La La Land has seemingly been thwarted by the coronavirus – among other things. Getty

“Doria has her own quarters and whilst a few of Harry's chums have been ribbing him about living with his mother-in-law, he has a brilliant relationship with her,” a source reportedly claimed to the British publication.

Doria’s surprise visit may also be a permanent arrangement for the Sussexes, with whispers suggesting the grandmother will act as an “unofficial nanny” to her grandson Archie.

What’s more, with Meghan rumoured to be wary of people outside her direct circle of family and friends, she is said to be very keen to enlist her mother’s help.

Harry and Meghan have reportedly been treated to a family reunion of sorts, with Meghan’s mum Doria reportedly moving into their lavish Beverly Hills mansion. Getty

And with Doria already living nearby at Windsor Hills, it only makes sense that she should increase her family time with her daughter, son-in-law and grandchild.

She even moved in with Meghan and Harry at Frogmore Cottage, in the months leading up to Archie's birth, so the arrangement will no doubt be a smooth transition.

Harry and Meghan’s start to their new life has been rocky to say the least, with some royal experts even claiming that the couple's plans "are in tatters."

Royal editor Russell Myers alleged in an interview with Radio New Zealand that “All their plans are simply up in the air at the moment."

"They had huge plans once they settled in Los Angeles... to set up their own foundation and now obviously these plans are in tatters," Russell claimed.

He added: "They had plans to launch themselves into the corporate world, into the very, very lucrative world of public speaking, where they could potentially net millions and millions of pounds for a single gig."