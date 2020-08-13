Prince Harry (left) and Meghan Markle (right) have reportedly moved out of their borrowed Beverley Hills mansion and secretly bought a private family home in upscale Santa Barbara. Getty

“This is the first home either of them has ever owned. It has been a very special time for them as a couple and as a family — to have complete privacy for six weeks since they moved in,” the source said.

The insider went on to claim that Harry and Meghan chose the coastal city so that they can raise their son Archie, one, in an environment that is as close to “normal” as possible.

“They intend to put down their roots in this house and the quiet community, which has considerable privacy. This is where they want to bring Archie up, where they hope he can have as normal a life as possible,” the source alleged.

The Duke and Duchess have been living in their new digs for about six weeks and rumour has it the city will be their final destination – after three recent moves.

“Harry and Meghan never intended to make Los Angeles their home. It was a good place for them to be upon their arrival in the US to be close to Meghan’s mom [who lives in LA].”

The source didn’t divulge any details about the home itself, and it remains unclear whether or not Meghan’s mum Doria will be joining them in Santa Barbara.

Previous reports suggested that Doria had already moved into Harry and Meghan’s lavish Beverly Hills mansion so whether or not she joins them remains to be seen.

The Sussexes purchased the home themselves and are definitely not shacking up with any celebrity mates – such as Oprah.

“Doria has her own quarters and whilst a few of Harry's chums have been ribbing him about living with his mother-in-law, he has a brilliant relationship with her,” a source previously told The Sun.

What’s more, at the time, sources claimed Doria moved in with the royal couple to act as an “unofficial nanny” for Archie because Meghan allegedly has trust issues with outsiders.