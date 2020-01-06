Getty

In the production, Prince Harry has become the leader of a rebel faction of “redheaded outcasts” who've been cast out from society.

Organisers added: “The love of his life, Meghan Markle the Duchess of Sussex, has been kidnapped and is being held in conditions that are almost working class in their deprivation.

"Harry leads a small of group of ‘suicide ninjer gingers’ willing to risk direct sunlight and quite warmish summer weather, verging on the muggy, to get her back.”

Getty

The performance is set in 2084 - two years after Brexit has finally been implemented, it mocks.

“It's been two years since 2082 when Brexit was finally implemented and now Britain is an overpriced dump with warm beer, terrible food, depressing weather and surly customer service," said organisers.

“In other words, massive changes have happened.”

Audience are able to watch the production in London next month.