Prince Harry (left) and Meghan Markle (right) seemingly couldn’t get out of the UK fast enough. Getty

Speaking to Royal Central, Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie claimed that Harry, 35, and Meghan, 39, will head back to the UK in both professional and personal capacities.

“Harry and Meghan have made it clear that their work in the UK, including their royal patronages, will continue,” Omid told the British publication.

He continued: "While their base will be in the US, I think once travel restrictions ease we will see them moving around again and undertaking trips to the UK, both privately and professionally.

Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie claimed that Harry, 35, and Meghan, 39, will head back to the UK in both professional and personal capacities. Amazon

"After all, this is a couple that loves to get out there and be active in the field. Plus, a lot of the work they already started, including all four of Meghan’s patronages, are right here on British soil.”

Omid went on to say that while the couple have every interest in continuing their personal patronage work, he doubts that they will ever be full-time working royals again.

The royal revelation comes after it was speculated that the Queen is planning a gruelling long-haul transatlantic trip to meet with Harry and Meghan.

The Queen (left) is rumoured to be planning a gruelling long-haul transatlantic trip to meet with Harry (right) and Meghan (centre). Getty

Rumour has it that the monarch has ordered her aides to draw up safe and secure plans for an 11-hour flight to California, where she plans to confront Meghan and Harry at their new $20 million mansion in Montecito over their alleged involvement in the biography Finding Freedom.

The book, which was released last week, is filled with pro-Sussex accounts of how mistreated and misunderstood Harry and Meghan were at the hands of “viper” royal aides.

What’s more, the biography claims that Meghan felt “stifled” and “unprotected” by the Palace, and that it became obvious to Harry, 35, that they had no choice but to leave.