Recent rumours suggested Harry and Meghan were heading Down Under, after their dream of living a happier and more peaceful life in La La Land was thwarted by the pandemic. Getty

“Harry’s been homesick for the English countryside – remember they really haven’t had roots anywhere since they left Frogmore Cottage,” a source claimed to the publication.

The Sussexes shocked the world when they announced they were stepping down and moving abroad to start a new life – but since then, their life has been anything but idyllic.

Taking place against the backdrop of the global coronavirus pandemic, the couple and baby Archie quickly found themselves adjusting to their new US life while living in isolation.

Harry and Meghan have reportedly made the snap decision to relocate their young family back to the United Kingdom in the summer. Getty

Now, violent mass protests have broken out across the United States, sparked by the death in police custody of unarmed black man George Floyd.

What’s more, a source told New Idea Harry is deeply troubled by what he’s witnessing in the US and it’s becoming clear that their dream life isn’t panning out as hoped.

“It’s rapidly becoming a nightmare that no dad would ever want his baby son involved in,” the source alleged.

Harry and Meghan are reportedly planning a return visit to the UK in mid-July – but only for a short time, lasting anywhere from four to six weeks. Getty

The insider also claimed that there have been terrifying “fireworks, fighting and explosions” close to the royals’ lavish Los Angeles mansion.

While Harry and Meghan’s rumoured visit is mostly likely going to be short, the insider went on to tell Life & Style that the trip will no doubt do the young family the world of good.

“It will be nice for Harry to go back home,” the source said.