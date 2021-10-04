Harry & Meghan recently paid a visit to New York for some royal engagements. Getty

Sources say the couple hit the bar at the swanky Carlyle Hotel each evening, including a martini-fuelled night spent with Meghan’s bestie, Misha Nonoo, and her husband, Mikey Hess.

The pair also grabbed lunch at Melba’s Harlem. The restaurant’s owner, Melba Wilson, told People the Sussexes are “extremely gracious” and “really genuine”.

Melba's Harlem owner, Melba Wilson, told People that the Sussexes are "extremely gracious".

“They took time to engage with other customers who were shocked that they were there ... [they talked] with our service staff, with our chef,” she adds.

Princess Diana’s former bodyguard, Ken Wharfe, has also weighed in on the couple’s trip, telling New Idea it was “farcical” if Harry and Meghan had protection from New York Police or Homeland Security.

“They no longer represent the Queen or the UK, so they should be private individuals and no public money should be spent on them,” Wharfe explains.

“No-one else would receive such treatment, so why should they? They seem to think they are entitled in the mistaken belief they are doing good things, but that’s debatable.”

