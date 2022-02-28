Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accepted the the President's Award in recognition of special achievement and distinguished public service. NAACP/BET

Since launching their Archewell Foundation, Meghan and Harry have fought for racial justice through advocating for the Black Lives Matter movement. Stepping out in outfits by Black designers to accept the award - Meghan's gorgeous blue gown is by Christopher John Rogers, and Harry's tax is by Ozwald Boatend - the couple were filled with gratitude for the honour. "We are so deeply humbled to be here in the company of so many illustrious awardees," the duchess said.

"I think it's safe to say that I come from a very different background from my incredible wife, yet our lives were brought together for a reason." @NAACP Twitter

Harry continued by shedding a spotlight on the current political situation in Ukraine.

"Before I begin, we would like to acknowledge the people of Ukraine, who urgently need our continued support as a global community," the duke said.

"I also echo the immense gratitude for tonight, both for this award and this community for welcoming me so warmly. I think it's safe to say that I come from a very different background from my incredible wife, yet our lives were brought together for a reason. We share a commitment to a life of service, a responsibility to combat injustice and a belief that the most often overlooked are the most important to listen to."

Meghan and Harry currently live in California after stepping back from their senior royal duties. Getty

Meghan went on to say that she and Harry moved to her home state of California shortly after the murder of George Floyd (which prompted worldwide Black Lives Matter protests).

"For Black America, those nine minutes and 29 seconds transcended time, invoking centuries of our unhealed wounds," Meghan said, referring to the amount of time former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was accused of using excessive force on George Floyd while arresting him.

"In the months that followed, as my husband and I spoke with the civil rights community, we committed ourselves and our organisation, Archewell, to illuminating those who are advancing racial justice and progress."