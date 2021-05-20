"The movie will detail Meghan's growing isolation and sadness..." Getty

"The movie will detail Meghan's growing isolation and sadness, their disappointment that 'The Firm' was not defending them against the press's attacks and Harry's fear that history would repeat itself and he would not be able to protect his wife and son from the same forces that may have contributed to his mother's untimely death," the press release reads.

"Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace will examine the dynamics between Will and Harry, Kate and Meghan, and Harry with Will and Charles, that lead to the ultimate break from the royal ties."

Lifetime also announced the actors who will play the roles of Harry and Meghan for the movie, with Sydney Morton to play Meghan and Jordan Dean to play Harry.

Harry and Meghan will be played by actors Sydney Morton and Jordan Dean. Lifetime

"Wishing a Happy 3rd Anniversary to Harry & Meghan today!" Lifetime announced on Twitter.

"As a Wrapped present from Lifetime, we are excited to announce Sydney Morton and Jordan Dean as the stars of our upcoming original film Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace."

The news came with a photo of the two actors dressed identical to Harry and Meghan on Commonwealth Day Service 2020.

The movie is expected to release later this year. Getty

Filming for the movie began this week in Vancouver, with an expected release for later this year.

The news comes after Meghan and Harry announced their first official Netflix project a few weeks ago, with Harry himself to serve as executive producer on the series, and will also appear on camera.

Meghan also announced her first book, which is inspired by Harry and their son Archie’s close relationship.