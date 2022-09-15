The simple gesture made headlines. Getty

The simple action was the second time in recent days that Meghan and Harry have supposedly broken royal protocol. During their surprise visit to Windsor Castle alongside Will and Kate, the Duke and Duchess were again photographed holding hands.

Whilst the breach of protocol quickly garnered attention online, many pointed out the hypocrisy of the situation, especially when a number of other royal couples were photographed holding hands.

“How is holding hands disrespectful?” Asked one Twitter user, “just admit that Meghan can't do anything right in your eyes. No wonder they left England.”

Another pointed out that it was confusing that people were “offended by married people holding hands,” adding that the simple gesture may have been “Meghan's way of comforting Harry.”

As photographs of Zara Phillips and husband Mike Tindal, as well as Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo holding hands during the event emerged, many more people began to point out the barrage of hate Meghan and Harry receive no matter what they do.

The latest headlines come just days after rumours swirled around Meghan getting “uninvited” from Balmoral after the Queen’s health deteriorated. Soon after, Meghan and Harry were back in the headlines after people believed Meghan was wearing a hidden microphone during a public appearance.

