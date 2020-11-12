Queen Elizabeth (pictured) is rumoured to be seriously considering stepping down from the throne and handing over the reins when she turns 95 next year. Getty

Speaking to US Weekly, the former butler of the late Princess Diana, Paul Burrell, believes that Prince Charles will likely not include Harry and Meghan in his forward-thinking plan.

“Charles has made it quite clear that he intends to slim down the monarchy and reduce the number of full-time working members of the family to those in the immediate line of succession,” Paul said.

The former butler went on to allege that anyone who is deemed to be riding the royal coattails and leveraging off their status will be sent packing under Charles’ strict new regime.

Rumour has it Harry (left) and Meghan (right) will no longer play a part in the future of the monarchy. AP

With Harry and Meghan showing no signs of moving back to the UK, a palace insider made similar claims about the Sussexes that echoed Paul’s comments.

“They’ll visit the U.K. and continue their charity work, but Harry and Meghan have absolutely no interest in becoming full-time royals again,” the insider sensationally claimed.

Rumours of Harry and Meghan’s diminishing role in the monarchy came after it was reported the Queen gave her grandson a clear message by not including him in the Remembrance Sunday memorial.

Prince Charles (pictured) apparently intends to slim down the monarchy. Getty

The 36-year-old allegedly asked the Windsors to lay a wreath on his behalf at the Cenotaph, a war memorial in London, but rumour has it they refused.

Speaking on E! News’s Daily Pop, royal commentator Morgan Stewart said that the decision to not include Harry suggests that Her Majesty has finally put her foot down.

Morgan explained how the royals gave the Sussexes subtle hints about their future role, long before Harry was allegedly excluded from the memorial service.

She suggested Harry’s apparent snub was a very clear message from the palace, saying: "You're not senior members of the Royal Family anymore, enough.”