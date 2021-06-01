Harry and Meghan's million dollar mansion could be in trouble. Getty

Locals have spoken of their fears the area “will go up in flames”.

“Usually at this time of year it’s very lush and green going into summer,” a concerned neighbour of Harry and Meghan’s tells us.

“But it’s as brown and dry as a tinderbox, aside from the celebrity lawns around here, of course. Harry and Meghan moved here in July last year after a decent enough wet season, but this year is a totally different ball game.”

Wildfires rage near the couple’s new home. Getty

In 2008, an inferno dubbed “the Tea Fire” wiped out 210 homes in the royals’ adopted home in Montecito, including Back to the Future star Christopher Lloyd’s place.

In 2017, “the Thomas Fire” destroyed more than 1000 homes in Santa Barbara and neighbouring Ventura County, followed by mudslides that killed 42 people.

“It’s certainly a much different terrain to Windsor Castle,” says the insider.

“Let’s hope Harry and Meghan know what they could be in for.”

The couple have previously spoken about life in their Santa Barbara home. CBS

The pair recently shared a rare insight into their home, where in the tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duke and Duchess spoke about their peaceful family life in Santa Barbara.

Harry and Meghan are also set to welcome a little baby girl to their family - making them one final Sussex unit.

