Meghan and Harry will appear together with other royals at the Commonwealth Day service Getty

William and Kate will also be in attendance at the royal event Getty

Royal fans will be able to watch the ceremony unfold as the Commonwealth Day service will be broadcast live on BBC One in the UK and across the BBC World Service.

Harry has been undertaking numerous engagements since he returned to the UK last week without his wife or son, Archie.

Harry and Jon Bon Jovi posed with Invictus Games representatives on the iconic Abbey Road crossing in London on Friday Getty

On Friday, Harry teamed up with rock star Bon Jovi to raise funds for wounded servicemen and servicewomen in the Invictus Games. The pair met at Abbey Road Studios in London on Friday morning, where they recorded a rendition of 'Unbroken' alongside with the Invictus choir.

The brief video shows a nervous Prince Harry standing in front of a microphone with Bon Jovi listening carefully to the instructions given to him by the rock star.

Prince Harry sings with Jon Bon Jovi

The news of the Sussexes return comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex published a 'Spring 2020 Transition' statement, where they responded to news that they will no longer be able to use the “Sussex Royal” trademark or the word "royal" in their commercial ventures.

The statement revealed: "While there is precedent for other titled members of the Royal Family to seek employment outside of the institution, for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a 12-month review period has been put in place.

Meghan and Harry announced they were ditching their senior royal roles in January. Getty

"Per the agreement The Duke and Duchess of Sussex understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties and not undertake representative duties on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen."

Meanwhile a source told The Mirror that the couple have made it clear they feel they are being "picked on" and treated differently to other members of the royal family.

"It’s pretty clear they are referencing minor royals such as Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, which is an odd association to make for two people whose associates were once claiming they had single-­handedly modernised the monarchy."

Harry and Meghan have taken a swipe at Beatrice and Eugenie, the daughters of Prince Andrew

They added: “We’re witnessing a quite extraordinary turn of events.

“The British people will not stand for two ­multi-millionaires demanding taxpayer funds after abandoning the country they should be serving.

Harry, Meghan and their baby son, Archie Harrison. Getty

“The latest series of comments published on the Sussex's website comes across as ­extremely petulant and has caused a great deal of alarm inside the palace.

“This is further evidence of Harry and Meghan further ostracising ­themselves from the family rather than building bridges.”