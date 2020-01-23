The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared an emotional Instagram message to their Sussex Royal account detailing Prince Harry 's "love for Africa". The post came ahead of the couple's reunion in Canada earlier this week.

Prince Harry met with African leaders when he attended the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London on Monday, an event which aimed to deliver more investment, jobs and growth to the region.

Later that day, the Duke left the UK to reunite with Meghan and baby Archie in Canada.

On Instagram, they wrote: “This morning at the UK-Africa Investment Summit, hosted by the UK Government, The Duke of Sussex met with leaders from Malawi 🇲🇼 , Mozambique 🇲🇿 and Morocco 🇲🇦- touching on investment in renewable energy, jobs, tourism, and environmental issues.

“The Duke has been involved in various causes in Africa for over a decade, and has helped to initiate a number of key projects in the region surrounding conservation and tourism, the threat posed by landmines and the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

“During their recent visit to Southern Africa last September, The Duke and Duchess met with project teams working to encourage youth employment, entrepreneurship, education and health.