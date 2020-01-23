“Through their roles as President and Vice President of The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, The Duke and Duchess have worked to support a growing network of young change-makers across the Commonwealth and will continue to do so, especially in the run up to CHOGM 2020.
“The Duke of Sussex’s love for Africa is well known - he first visited the continent at the age of thirteen and more than two decades later, the people, culture, wildlife and resilient communities continue to inspire and motivate him every day.”
The couple's emotional post comes as they get ready to move out of their senior royal roles by the spring.
Last week, after crisis talks, the Queen announced that she hoped "that today's agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life."
She thanked the couple for all their "dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond".
While Buckingham Palace also released a statement, confirming "The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family."
They will also repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home.