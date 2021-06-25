Prince Charles reportedly forked out a pretty penny for Harry and Meghan. Getty

What's more, a spokesperson for Clarence House told the publication that Harry's portion of the cash was "substantial".

The source went on to add, "that funding ceased in the summer of last year. The couple are now financially independent".

Despite his rocky relationship with his family back home, Prince Harry is currently preparing to return to the UK for the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue.

And the Duke is reportedly making the trip solo.

Prince Harry is gearing up to return to the UK for the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue. Getty

"Meghan is not going to travel," the insider told the Daily Mirror, "She has just had a baby and Harry will travel alone."

In fact, the guest list is completely up in the air at the moment, as royal reporter Camilla Tominey explained on Today.

"We've never really been told that family is going to be included in this thing," she said. "Never any suggestions that the Cambridges would attend along with Prince William."

WATCH: Prince Harry admits he is ashamed of how he handled Meghan's mental health confession (Story continues after video)

Camilla added: "I think we may just see them cut solo figures without their families around them."

This will be the first time Harry and Will have come face-to-face since Prince Philip's funeral.

The brothers have reportedly requested to make separate speeches during the upcoming tribute.