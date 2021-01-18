Prince Harry (left) and Meghan Markle (right) claimed they were stepping down as senior royals and moving across the pond so they could provide a quieter life for their son, Archie, 1. Getty

“For a member of the royal family who has allegedly stepped away from the limelight and tried to not be famous and not be surrounded by people, you could possibly suggest that maybe [Harry's] not doing the best thing by attracting that level of publicity,” Duncan said.

When host Kate Thornton asked Duncan and her other guests – which comprised of royal experts Katie Nicholl and Russell Myers – if they were surprised by the toddler’s inclusion, they all said yes.

“I was surprised and I think it is problematic,” Russell said. “I think it's entirely [Harry and Meghan's] decision how they choose to bring up their child or children.

The Sussexes' decision to include Archie in their podcast has raised a few eyebrows. Getty

“But if you are entering a commercial world and in your first venture you place your child in that arena, that's all anyone is going to be talking about.

“And that's all people were talking about and then you've crossed the line,” he added.

Vanity Fair royal correspondent Katie Nicholl then chimed in, saying it was lovely to hear Archie’s podcast voice, but his inclusion will likely lead to cruel accusations.

"It was lovely hearing Archie and it was very sweet… but you are then accused of 'cashing in' and you are then accused of mixing personal with commercial,” Katie said.

When the host next drew comparisons to Wills and Kate recently taking the Cambridge kids to the theatre, Katie stressed the two examples were completely different.

Harry and Meghan previously said they wanted to keep Archie (left) out of the spotlight. Getty

"[Wills and Kate] are working members of the royal family, with their eldest son who is the heir - it is totally different," Katie told the panel.

Russell then went on to say the Sussexes’ decision to feature Archie in a paid work project for Spotify instead of something more charitable also raises eyebrows.

"What a surprise [that] more family silver is out for sale—let's use Archie as clickbait,” Russell said, before suggesting Harry is going to be the first “billionaire royal”.

He added: "A year ago they [Harry and Meghan] were saying they want privacy and to bring their child up in peace—codswallop! We now know what it is.

"The evidence is there. It can't be disputed. It was the biggest royal sell out in the history of the family."