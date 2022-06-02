Harry and Meghan are banned from the balcony. Getty

Harry and Meghan were noticeably absent from the balcony given their decision to step back as senior royals.

Despite this, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are attending the jubilee, bringing their son, Archie, and daughter, Lilibet, home to the UK for the first time as a family.

“Prince Harry and Meghan are excited and honoured to attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children,” a spokesperson said on behalf of the couple.

They will be invited to other jubilee events, such as a service at St Paul’s Cathedral, and may even be invited to a second balcony appearance if it occurs as intended after the Jubilee Pageant on June 5th. Fellow non-working royal, Prince Andrew, will also be able to take part in these events.

The family on the balcony at the 2019 Trooping the Colour. Getty

Although their appearance is yet to be confirmed, the Jubilee Pageant will be a sight itself, with many exciting moving parts confirmed for the parade through London’s streets.

Ed Sheeran will sing the national anthem, puppet corgis will appear, and a giant 3D wire bust of the will all appear in celebration of the Queen’s 70th year on the throne.

It has also been confirmed that the Gold State Coach will appear for the first time in London in 20 years.

The coach is the third oldest surviving coach in the UK, made of giltwood, and weighing four tonnes. While the Queen will not be riding in it, the remodelled windows will show archived footage of the Queen as a young woman, recorded at her Coronation Day.