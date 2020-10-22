Prince Harry (right) and Meghan Markle (left) have secretly launched their revamped Archewell foundation. Getty

The sign up page also offers an explanatory breakdown of the Archewell name, which states it was conceptualised specifically for its two syllable meaning.

According to the website, “Arche” was chosen for its Greek word meaning “source of action", which also inspired their son’s name Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

What’s more, the addition of “well” to the charity name refers to its definition: "a plentiful source or supply; a place we go to dig deep".

The couple previously explained the not-for-profit’s origin in an official statement, which was released via a spokesperson back in April.

The Archewell website (pictured) appeared online, with a "join us" registration section for fans. Archewell

"Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of Arche - the Greek word meaning source of action,” the couple stated.

"We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son's name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters.

"Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon."

Following the secret launch, enthusiastic fans were quick to take to social media to comment on the news, with many praising the couple for making the site a reality.

Harry (right) and Meghan's (left) are seemingly thrilled with the new website teaser. Getty

“WAKING UP TO ARCHEWELL NEWS JUST GAVE ME THE BOOST OF ENERGY I NEEDED,” one person wrote on Twitter.

They added: “Did I just subscribe? yes. did I just bookmark it? yes. did I just add it to my homescreen? yes. Am I so excited? beyond words.”

Another fan stated: “I love love love this so much and miss them on tours but oh boy Archewell has me swooning tonight!”

Meanwhile, a third person added: “It’s coming its coming yasssss #Archewell.”