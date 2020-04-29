Prince Harry has made a special cameo appearance to celebrate Thomas the Tank Engine's 75th Anniversary, which will air next month. Thomas and Friends/Mattel

In a statement, Harry said: “Thomas the Tank Engine has been a comforting, familiar face to so many families over the last 75 years – entertaining, educating and inspiring children on important issues through exciting stories and characters.

"I certainly have fond memories of growing up with Thomas & Friends and being transported to new places through his adventures. I am very proud to have been asked to take part in this special episode. I wish Thomas & Friends a very happy anniversary," he added.

In the 22-minute special, Thomas travels to London to take Sir Topham Hatt, one of the show's main characters, to Buckingham Palace to receive a special honour from the Queen.

The cameo, which was recorded earlier this year, features the Duke giving an on-camera introduction on the new episode Thomas & Friends: The Royal Engine. Thomas and Friends/Mattel

As expected, the loveable train seemingly gets into trouble along the way and finds himself arriving to meet the Queen in a very messy way.

Joining Harry on the project is British actress Rosamund Pike, who voices a very important looking train called Duchess of Loughborough, which transports Her Majesty and Charles.

Speaking of the honour, the Gone Girl actress said it was a privilege to be part of the 75th anniversary and play such a “lovely” and “warm” character.

In the clip, Harry sits in a chair at Buckingham Palace as he introduces the episode, which features his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and his father, Prince Charles as a young boy. Getty

"I take it as a big responsibility to play Duchess who is a lovely, warm, bubbly sort of effervescent engine that I am incredibly drawn to because she is very anxious to get things right," Rosamund said.

The special episode will reportedly be screened in the US on Netflix on May 1 and in the UK on Channel 5 on May 2, followed by the rest of the world.