Prince Harry reportedly had an immediate positive reaction to the birth of his first nephew. Getty

In Angela Levin’s 2018 biography, Harry: Conversations with the Prince, the author explained how Harry made the off-the-cuff remark several days after meeting his nephew.

“The 28-year-old prince was talking about his newborn nephew a few days later while on a visit to a photographic exhibition in London documenting the work of Sentebale [one of Harry’s charities],” Angela wrote.

“He said he had to cuddle the baby prince who was ‘crying his eyes out’ when they met, how it was ‘fantastic to have another addition to the family’, and that ‘I only hope my brother knows how expensive my babysitting charges are’.”

Harry reportedly made a lighthearted comment about his first encounter with the young prince, which reflected his humorous nature. Getty

Despite seeing the humorous side of their first encounter, when asked about how he intends to care for the young prince as his uncle, Harry reportedly took a more serious tone.

“To make sure he has a good upbringing, keep him out of harm’s way and to make sure he has fun. The rest I’ll leave to the parents,” Harry quipped.

The Duke’s comments come as it was revealed he and Meghan recently opted out of a meet and greet with US president Donald Trump, during his visit to London last week.

The purpose of the president’s visit to London was to attend a two-day NATO summit, and while there he met with several members of the royal family.

Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles were in attendance, but Prince William couldn’t greet the president, as he was touring the Middle East.

Harry and Meghan’s absence at the meet and greet comes after it was revealed they will not spend Christmas with the royal family this year.