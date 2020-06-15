The rumour mill seemingly went into overdrive recently, after it was speculated Prince Harry was “struggling” to adapt to his new life as a non-working royal in Hollywood. Getty

Liza, who was also a friend of the Duke’s mother, the late Princess of Wales, is believed to have offered some words of wisdom, when it comes to navigating the perils of Hollywood.

“Harry has found the transition from the UK to LA very challenging at times, and lockdown hasn’t helped him establish himself yet,” a source sensationally claimed to the publication.

The insider added: “Liza reached out because she was close to Diana and offered her support.

“She’s been dealing with paparazzi for years, and knows the fame game.”

Harry has reportedly been contacted by Academy Award-winning actress Liza Minnelli, who apparently reached out to help Harry “find his feet”. Getty

Liza, who first met Diana backstage at one of her concerts, is said to have become instant friends with the late princess, and the pair would often catch up at glitzy and lavish events.

An article published in The Telegraph, refers to when Liza once spoke of an “instinct” to protect Diana, which may explain her reasoning for apparently reaching out to Harry.

“I was lucky enough to count Princess Di as a friend. I was first introduced to her when she came backstage after a concert I did in London,” the Oscar-winning star began.

“Then we'd bump into each other at premieres or events where she'd be the guest of honour.

“We'd fall into conversation then we'd meet for tea… My instinct was to protect her. We talked about everything under the sun. She loved music,” she added.

Liza’s apparent words of wisdom reportedly come after it was speculated that Meghan’s mum, Doria Ragland, might be moving into their lavish Beverly Hills mansion.