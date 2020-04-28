Harry served in the British army for 10 years. Getty

"HeadFIT has been almost three years in the making, and I am extremely grateful for everyone who has been on this journey with us. Everyone who has worked on it, to create what we have today, should be incredibly proud and excited for the impact it will have," the Duke of Sussex said in a statement.



"I've long believed the military community should lead the way for the rest of society. For too long we have been waiting for problems to arise and then reacting to them. HeadFIT is a proactive approach to mental fitness, focusing on our own potential to increase our performance, using proven methods in sport science," Harry said.

Harry launched HeadFIT to help military personnel on Monday. HeadFIT

The initiative was developed in a partnership between the Royal Foundation’s Heads Together campaign, the Ministry of Defence, and Kings College London, with clinical advice from Dr. Vanessa Moulton.

Interestingly, while Harry has led the project, it falls under the Royal Foundation, which became the principal charitable and philanthropic vehicle for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge last year, when Harry and Meghan left to set up on their own.

Both couples have, however, continued to work across the Heads Together mental health programmes.