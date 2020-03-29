A royal commentator says Harry and Meghan should have considered going back to UK amid the coronavirus pandemic. Getty

“Yet the image this will create is that they are on a journey for themselves at a time when their undoubted global reach could give some succour to others.”



Richard says it’s a missed opportunity for the royal couple who could have returned to the UK during this difficult time.



“If they had temporarily returned to Britain, whatever their personal feelings, this would have been a selfless move and it would have won universal praise.”

The pair have reportedly moved to the City of Angels with their son Archie Harrison. Getty

Earlier this week, an insider told Daily Mail that Meghan's has banned Harry from travelling to the UK during the coronavirus outbreak, with the Duchess telling her husband that "under no circumstances, is she okay with him travelling anywhere right now."

The source revealed: "Meghan said Harry's been in touch with his dad... Of course, he's frustrated. She said they both are frustrated because they are doers and want to do so much more to help."

The Sussexes last saw Charles earlier this month before leaving for North America.

Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus. Getty

They were pictured with Charles and other senior royals, including Queen Elizabeth, Prince William and Kate Middleton, at the Commonwealth Day service in London on March 9.

Prince Charles, 71, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, and is is in self-isolation. Wife Camilla tested negative to the virus.

"The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus," Clarence House confirmed on March 25.