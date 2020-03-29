Prince Harry 'labelled selfish after Prince Charles tested positive for coronavirus'
A scathing new attack from a royal commentator.
A royal commentator has slammed Prince Harry’s decision to move to Los Angeles from Canada after his father Prince Charles tested positive for coronavirus.
The Duke of Sussex along with his wife Meghan Markle and son Archie Harrison reportedly made the move to LA before the countries shut down their borders to stop the spread of coronavirus.
Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Express.co.uk that the move could be perceived as somewhat selfish.
“However logical leaving Britain for Canada and then leaving Canada for Hollywood may seem to them, their contribution to helping those afflicted and those feeling threatened by COVID-19 has been limited to a few Instagram posts which are worth little,” he revealed.
Richard continued: “Harry was brought up by both Charles and Diana with certain values including a sense of duty and to care for others, a characteristic he has shown so well with the founding of the Invictus Games and Sentebale in Lesotho as well as his work for Heads Together, the mental health charity.
“The timing of their move was because of the imminent closing of the borders between the US and Canada.
A royal commentator says Harry and Meghan should have considered going back to UK amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“Yet the image this will create is that they are on a journey for themselves at a time when their undoubted global reach could give some succour to others.”
Richard says it’s a missed opportunity for the royal couple who could have returned to the UK during this difficult time.
“If they had temporarily returned to Britain, whatever their personal feelings, this would have been a selfless move and it would have won universal praise.”
The pair have reportedly moved to the City of Angels with their son Archie Harrison.
Earlier this week, an insider told Daily Mail that Meghan's has banned Harry from travelling to the UK during the coronavirus outbreak, with the Duchess telling her husband that "under no circumstances, is she okay with him travelling anywhere right now."
The source revealed: "Meghan said Harry's been in touch with his dad... Of course, he's frustrated. She said they both are frustrated because they are doers and want to do so much more to help."
The Sussexes last saw Charles earlier this month before leaving for North America.
Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus.