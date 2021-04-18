During Harry's single days, the royal would often join Prince William and Duchess Catherine on their royal engagements and was known to pop into their apartment at Kensington Palace, where Kate would cook him roast chicken.

Prince Harry's appearance at Prince Philip's funeral marks the first time the 36-year-old, who is currently living in Santa Barbara, LA wife Duchess Meghan and their one-year-old son Archie, has seen his immediate family since his explosive interview with Oprah, which delved into some of the desperate hardships he and Meghan were confronted with after marrying.

In the interview, he and Meghan told Oprah of the despairing lack of support they received from the royals while media waged war on their names.

Kate Middleton and Prince Harry shared a friendly chat as the pair reunited. Getty

But he also insisted that while he and older brother Prince William no doubt have their differences, he hopes they will one day regain their strong bond.

The two brothers put their differences aside over the weekend as they paid tribute to their late grandfather.

In an emotional photo, the Queen can be seen at her late husband Prince Philip's funeral service. Getty

Harry and William did not walk shoulder to shoulder in the procession, but were be separated by cousin Peter Phillips, Princess Anne's son, as they walked in a line behind their grandfather's coffin.

Both were dressed in suits and black ties after the Queen decided no family member would wear uniform.

