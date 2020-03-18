There's been talk of a rift between royal brothers Prince William and Prince Harry for over a year.
However, according to an unearthed video, their falling out could go back much further.
WATCH: Prince Harry says he's 'better than William' in unearthed interview
In a BBC documentary broadcast in June 2009, Harry appeared to take a swipe at his brother.
During a joint interview about his military training, he said: “I think the struggle that I was talking about was mainly the exams.
"When you start the helicopter course you start with, four, five weeks of exams.
“Exams have never been my favourite and I always knew I was going to find it harder than most people, but I’m through that now.
Prince William and Prince Harry pose in front of a Griffin helicopter during a photocall at RAF Shawbury on June 18, 2009.
Getty
“I’ve finally got my hands on a job that I absolutely adore. It’s still hard work."
Then he added: “But I’m better than William so it’s fine.”
William pretended to laugh and commented: “Yeah, just add that!”
William and Harry were always close.
Getty
Talk of a falling out between the brothers surfaced after Harry married Meghan Markle in May 2017.
The "fab four" of Harry, Meghan, William and his wife Kate Middleton had always appeared close until that point.
However, the brothers had a falling-out around Christmas 2018, when Harry told Wills he wasn’t doing enough to include Meghan in the royal family.
The feud became headlines again last week after Harry and Meghan were snubbed by William and Kate at the Commonwealth Day service.