Prince Harry (left) has been busted flirting with US singer JLo (right). Getty

Apparently she never aired that grievance with Harry, who is happily suggesting they have Jennifer and Alex over for dinner at their rented Beverly Hills mansion now that they’re settled in Los Angeles.

“Meghan doesn’t quite know how to deal with this one. On the one hand, entertaining the likes of J.Lo is all part of her grand plan to reach the top tier of celebrity,” the source continues.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan are said to have had a rocky start to their new life in LA, and a royal expert says the couple's plans "are in tatters."

Royal editor Russell Myers revealed in an interview with Radio New Zealand that “All their plans are simply up in the air at the moment."

Meghan Markle is said to be "jealous" of Harry's eye for JLo. Getty

"They had huge plans once they settled in Los Angeles... to set up their own foundation and now obviously these plans are in tatters."

"They had plans to launch themselves into the corporate world, into the very, very lucrative world of public speaking, where they could potentially net millions and millions of pounds for a single gig."

Meghan and Harry's plans for living in LA have been left in "tatters". Getty

The royal editor added that Harry and Meghan's celebrity star power with Americans is because of their connection with the royal family.

"It remains to be seen how successful they will be," he explained before saying that Harry "would be leaning on" his former actress wife's success.

For more, pick up a copy of New Idea. On sale now.