Graffiti artist Keith Biele decided to come up with his own way of welcoming the royal couple by creating some street art. Teachr1

“So I wanted to try to find a way to use this image and welcome them at the same time to make a comment and a little public service announcement to everybody.”

“I wanted to use their saying and put ‘Wash Your Hands’ in there to update it with what’s going on with the COVID-19,” the artist continued.

The artwork is located in the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Beachwood Drive in the Los Feliz neighbourhood of Los Angeles.

The news comes after a report claiming Meghan is putting her foot down when it comes to how Harry spends his spare time.

Harry, Meghan and their baby son Archie Harrison. Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex is said to have banned her husband from hunting - a sport he and several members of the royal family enjoy.

Speaking with the UK's Radio Times, friend of the Sussexes Dr Jane Goodall revealed Meghan holds considerable influence over Harry.

When the publication indicated to the Dr that Harry and his brother Prince William are champions of the natural world, she interjected: "Yes except they hunt and shoot."

Harry and Meghan during a recent trip to London. REX

The royal family usually shoot pheasants, partridges, and sometimes ducks on their 8000-hectare estate in Norfolk.

A source told The Sun at the time: “Harry loves [hunting] and has always been out there on Boxing Day.

“But if it means breaking with long-standing royal traditions to avoid upsetting [Meghan], so be it.

“It’s fair to say that there are some pretty stunned faces around here.” They added.