Prince Harry reportedly had a secret Instagram account with a very exclusive following list, which Meghan Markle joined shortly after their first date in 2016. Getty

As the story goes, shortly after Meghan had her first date with Harry at Soho House’s Dean Street Townhouse in London, she started following the private Instagram account, Express reported.

"With no face visible in the profile photo, just a mouse-shaped helmet, it would have meant nothing to most people. But it was in fact Harry’s private account,” the authors claimed.

"A big house music fan, he crafted the pseudonym by using part of the name of one of his favourite DJs, Deadmau5."

Interestingly, the account, which up until recently only had one follower, states that its owner/user is "Not Prince Harry". Instagram

Omid and Carolyn also alleged Harry used his lesser known nickname, which police often used to keep his profile incognito, when creating the inconspicuous Instagram handle.

"Spikey came from a Facebook alias that Harry used for an account he had under the name of Spike Wells,” the authors wrote of the now defunct Facebook account.

While it remains unclear if the account is truly Harry’s, fans who take to Instagram will find that the mysterious account is currently set to private and only has two followers.

According to the forthcoming tell-all biography, Finding Freedom, authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand alleges that Harry, 35, was once quite active on social media using a pseudonym. Getty

Even though the contents of Harry’s messages will most likely never be revealed, Meghan is said to have shared her own message on the night of her first date with the prince, the authors claimed.

Following their intimate date, Meghan allegedly shared "a photo of a Love Hearts candy with the inscription 'Kiss Me' and the caption 'Lovehearts in #London.'"

Meghan and Harry have gone on the record and claimed they were not interviewed for the soon-to-be-released bombshell book, however, they haven’t denied any of its claims so far.