When Prince Harry on a video chat (inset) last week, royal watchers couldn’t help but notice he was sporting much thicker hair than usual. Getty

Harry’s fresher appearance comes just weeks after New Idea revealed the 36-year-old had been looking into hair plugs.

“He’s in great shape,” a source revealed.

“Now he’s in Santa Barbara, they’re looking for a surgeon to sort out natural-looking hair plugs.”

And if his latest video is anything to go by, it appears Harry may have already had the treatment.

Harry was rumoured to be under pressure from his wife Meghan (left) due to his bald patch. Getty

Earlier this year, UK publication Express reported former Suits star Meghan was putting Harry under pressure due to his bald patch.

“Obviously with Meghan Markle who is stunning and a princess and on the front of every mainstream female publication for being incredibly attractive and glamourous,” hair loss expert Spencer Stevenson told the publication,"”I can only imagine that's put additional pressure simply by being half of one of the world's most glamorous couples to keep up appearances with his own physical appearance, definitely.”

“His hair loss is one hundred percent genetic and not stress-related at all," hair loss expert Spencer Stevenson said. Getty

While some might attribute Harry's devon-like bald patch to his stressful life, Stevenson insisted it's hereditary, just like his father Prince Charles' 'do and brother Prince William's sizable devon. [Devon refers to the processed meat-like circular shape of the bald patch.]

Stevenson said: “His hair loss is 100 per cent genetic and not stress-related at all. Look at his family gene pool - male pattern baldness is a trait through the generations.”

