Prince Harry is in the UK to wrap up royal life in a series of final engagements alongside his wife, Meghan. The pair have left their son in Canada where they currently reside.

The royal couple's appearance at the awards ceremony marks the first of several key engagements they will attend over the coming days, as they complete their final duties, before they step down as senior royals on March 31.

The former Suits actress looked sensational in blue in her first public appearance since the couple made clear their desire to end their public duties as part of the senior royal family back in January.

While the pair were greeted with some cheers as they alighted from their car, the warm greeting was marred when a man was heard to loudly boo the couple, leading to an ugly and awkward moment. That is, until one devoted admirer struck back by immediately yelling out, "We love you!"

Harry and Meghan will wrap up their commitments on Monday, when they join the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton at a service marking Commonwealth Day in London.