Prince Harry wants to leave his role as a senior royal Getty

Camilla's position on the Privy Council means she has a say on her stepson's future role Getty

This means Camilla would have some influence on whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex keep their HRH honorific, which Queen Elizabeth has the ability to take away if she so wishes.

However, despite her high-ranking role and the fact she is married to Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall was not thought to have attended Monday's Sandringham talks.

Harry and Meghan want to leave the UK for North America Getty

Late on Monday, the Queen released a statement after the crisis talks which said she supports Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's "desire to create a new life as a young family".

The full statement read: “Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family.

“My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family.

“Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family."

The statement continued: “Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives.

“It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.

“These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days," the Queen concluded.