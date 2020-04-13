Harry has ditched his royal surname. Getty

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior royals on March 31, and have been living in Canada and the US ever since.

And while the couple had hoped to make a clean break and become financially independent, royal commentator, Angela Mollard says that Harry may already be feeling very isolated and beginning to regret his decision to cut ties with the royals.

"I really worry about Prince Harry,” Angela said on New Idea’s Royals podcast.

Harry is feeling isolated after leaving the royal family.

"He is someone who is very connected to his family as it is all he has ever known. He had his life with his mum Princess Diana and his dad Prince Charles and then he had his life with them separately when they divorced.

“Then he lost his mum and then he was with his dad and Prince William and the structure of the Royal Family and the work he has done within that, particularly the military work, have been a very stabilising influence in his life.

"He has no connection with that now.”

Harry is sure to be feeling isolated at the moment. Getty Images

Angela went on to suggest that Harry likely has very little contact with his family and friends at the moment and may be missing his royal work at the moment, especially as the coronavirus crisis takes hold.

"In fact, of all the times to move apart from the royal family I can imagine that right now he feels tremendously isolated.

"Everybody, of course, is isolated but he is not just isolated from his family he is isolated on the other side of the world.

"He is just with Meghan and their son, they will be having no contact with friends and he can't engage with anything purposeful at the moment.

Harry is in the US with Meghan and Archie. Getty Images

"Prince Harry has many talents and he has a particular ability at bringing people together and really understanding issues and feeling very passionate about those issues.

"Prince Harry has no real sense of purpose among that at the moment.”

She added that the launch of the couple's new charity venture 'Archewell' will be giving him something to work towards.

"Presumably behind the scenes he and Meghan Markle are working on this charity and what they are going to do going forward.

"But you have to imagine that he is really wondering what he has done and what that might mean for the future."