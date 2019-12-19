The Duke of Sussex shared a sweet Christmas message with Scotty’s Little Soldiers. Supplied

“I hear there are 190 of you there this year, so please cause as much chaos as humanly possible,” he added. “I also want to encourage you guys to look around and realize that you are part of a family.”



“Having met some of you a few years ago I know how incredibly strong you are,” the royal continued. “So yes, losing a parent is incredibly hard but I know that every single one of you by helping each other out that you will have an amazing future ahead of you and a fantastic Christmas as well. Your parents, they will never be forgotten and you will never be forgotten.”

Harry and Meghan are enjoying some time off with their son, Archie Harrison. Getty

The video was recorded earlier in December.



Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, along with their 7-month-old bub, Archie Harrison, are currently taking a six-week hiatus from royal duties.

The royal husband and wife have made it perfectly clear they will not be attending any of the holiday gatherings, and instead will remain abroad for the season.

A royal source previously confirmed to People that the Duke and Duchess were taking time off from commitments amid the intense scrutiny they and received.

Harry and Meghan's decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the royal family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen. Getty

“The duke and duchess have a full schedule of engagements and commitments until mid-November, after which they will be taking some much-needed family time,” the source said.

In a statement from the Palace, it was also confirmed they, along with six-month-old son, Archie, will instead spend Christmas with Meghan’s mother.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month,” the statement read.

While it’s well known the Duke and Duchess are currently taking a six-week hiatus from royal duties in the UK, some still speculated whether or not they would be in attendance. Getty

“Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, [the couple] will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess’ mother Doria.

“This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the royal family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen,” the message stated.