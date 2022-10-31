Prince Harry has confirmed that a large portion of proceeds from his upcoming memoir, Spare, will be donated to charities close to his heart Getty

When speaking about the memoir, Harry said, "I think once you get to meet people and you see the suffering around the world, I certainly can't turn my back on that. Then add in the fact that my mum's work was unfinished, and I feel obligated to try and continue that as much as possible."

"I could never fill her shoes, especially in this particular space but because of what she did and what she stood for and how vocal she was about this issue.

But it's the converging of all these different pieces, the work that she was doing, trying to continue that, trying to finish the job but once you've met so many people, heard people's stories, seen the suffering, especially in Lesotho and Botswana where I've seen it most, there is a way out of it.

And if there's a way out of it and we know there's a solution, I'm like a typical guy, I just want to fix things."

Diana, Princess of Wales visiting HIV patients in 1991. Getty

In April 1987, Princess Diana opened the UK’s first specialist HIV/AIDS unit at London’s Middlesex Hospital.

“HIV does not make people dangerous to know. You can shake their hands and give them a hug. Heaven knows they need it,” the ‘people’s princess’ said at the time.

The Duke's memoir will be published by Penguin Random House and is set to provide an "intimate and heartfelt" first-hand account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him over the years.

In a press release, the publisher said: "Spare takes readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the 20th century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother's coffin as the world watched in sorrow and horror.

"As Diana, Princess of Wales was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling – and how their lives would play out from that point on. For Harry, this is his story at last."

Spare will be released on January 10th, 2023.