Prince Harry is no longer a senior member of the royal family having announced his decision to leave in January, but there was another role he was also forced to leave behind that reportedly left him "devastated".
The Duke of Sussex not only ditched the royal role he has known all his life, but in doing so he has also had to stand down from his role in the military.
Harry served in the Army for 10 years, and rose through the ranks to become a Captain, undertaking two tours of Afghanistan, and he qualified as an Apache helicopter commander.
His highest profile military title is as Captain General of the Royal Marines, a role he was handed by the Queen in December 2017, succeeding the Duke of Edinburgh.
However, when Harry and his wife Meghan Markle decided to step down as senior royals, the Duke was forced to give up his "official military appointments".
The royal reportedly revealed his regrets about this during one of his last engagements when he appeared at the Mountbatten Festival of Music at London's Royal Albert Hall alongside the Duchess of Sussex earlier this month.
Speaking to The Sun, a source said: "He told people he regretted having to stand down and pretty much said the decision had been forced on him."
"He was being apologetic and did not appear fully at ease.
"He is a genuine guy and you could see he was upset and emotional as this was one of the last times he would be in uniform among his men and women."
During his speech at the festival on March 7, Harry said: "I am so proud to have served as the Royal Marines Captain and am devastated that I am having to step down.
"I feel I'm letting people down, but I had no choice."
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the annual Remembrance Sunday service at The Cenotaph on November 10, 2019 in London, England.