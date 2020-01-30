Harry expressed his disappointment during a speech at a charity dinner Instagram

The deal reached between the Sussexes and the Palace means the couple will no longer use their HRH titles, and they will also stop receiving public funding and will no longer officially represent the Queen.

However, for Harry, the biggest blow will be the loss of his military titles, which is something he touched on in his Sentebale speech.

He said: “Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the commonwealth, and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that wasn’t possible.”

Speaking to Express.co.uk, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said: “I think the loss of his military links, especially that of Captain General of the Royal Marines, will have deeply upset Harry, who continued the royal family’s tradition of military service by his two tours of duty in Afghanistan.

“Since he can no longer wear uniform, this is something he will feel deeply.”

Richard also suggested that while Meghan and Harry are set on “doing things their own way”, Harry may come to miss his old life in future.

He said: “Harry’s speech, in which he made clear his unhappiness at the Queen’s decision about their future was another sign of them doing things their way.

“Although the agreement will be reviewed in a year’s time the Sussexes have, in reality, been exiled.

“They are however among the most famous couples in the world and, as we are already seeing, an intrusive media cannot have enough of them.

“Independence has its price! They may have a meteoric rise with top Hollywood celebrities to back them, but they will always be followed by the press.

“Meghan may be in her element, Harry may prove totally adaptable but he also could miss what he has given up.”