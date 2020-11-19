Prince Harry (pictured) has continued to champion causes close to his heart, as he carries out his probationary period away from the palace – despite him being labelled a “sell-out”. Getty

The not-for-profit organisation, which provides relief to veterans and their families, regularly publishes pics of their “Operation Nourish” events online – and their recent snaps included Harry.

“Today I had the honour of meeting and working alongside Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex,” a spokesperson for the charity captioned a candid photo of Harry at the event.

“He joined us in volunteering at Compton VFW for the weekly Operation Nourish program packing and distributing food to our #Compton neighbours. He is very humble and kind.”

Harry (pictured) has been praised for his “silent efforts”, after photos of the 36-year-old distributing food in downtown Los Angeles emerged online. Instagram

A follow-up post again showed the prince, unaccompanied by wife Meghan or a media entourage, helping prepare food parcels.

Enthusiastic fans were quick to comment on the post and praise the prince, with one person writing: “Blessings & thanks to Prince Harry & all of you helping veterans.”

Another person stated: “Princess Diana taught him well. May he find the happiness he so rightly deserves.”

A third person added: “Prince without borders doing what he loves… supporting his military family.”

Harry’s praise comes after the Duke was accused of orchestrating a “shameless” publicity stunt, after photos of him and Meghan visiting an American cemetery emerged online.

The Sussexes visited the Los Angeles National Cemetery, to pay their respects for Remembrance Sunday, but critics slammed the move.

Remembrance Sunday is an annual memorial day, which honours the fallen members of the Commonwealth armed forces who have died in the line of duty.

Harry visited the cemetery after the royal family reportedly refused to lay a wreath on his behalf at the Cenotaph, a war memorial in London, which allegedly left him heartbroken.