The Prince's neighbours have been reportedly gossiping about what bad shape he's in. Getty

Seemingly confirming the report comes an intriguing interview by Harry’s LA neighbour, actor Rob Lowe, who recently told talk-show host James Corden that he spotted the “reclusive” 36-year-old possibly “wearing a ponytail”.

Rob Lowe (pictured) has claimed that Prince Harry has grown a ponytail since living in the UK. CBS

“I just ran into your countryman...,” Rob, 56, told Brit James, “the English treasure, Prince Harry, at the stoplight 10 minutes ago.

“It was very, very quick... but it looked like he’s wearing a ponytail,” the actor added. "It looked to me as a casual observer that his hair had grown very long and was pulled back very tightly by what I can only assume was a ponytail."

While the Late Late host was quick to voice his doubts, Rob was adamant he saw the royal. And even had the proof to back it up.

“It was him because I have to say… I followed him to the house to see if the car went in,” Rob confessed to James.

And it seems Harry isn't the only royal that's had a makeover.

After living in the US for nearly a year, Harry and Meghan are set to return to the UK for the British summer. Getty

Back in September last year, it was reported that Meghan Markle had undergone some very-Hollywood enhancement procedures.

“She’s definitely had veneers early on in her career and it does look like there’s been a slimming of her nose over time,” a Boston-based surgeon told New Idea.

“It looks like [Meghan has had] possibly small amounts of Botox around the nose, forehead and around the eyes,” observes Dr David.

“There’s a more defined line on her jawline that could be due to mild filler work,” the medical professional adds. “She looks great.”

If you're wondering what the royals think of Harry and Meghan's new looks, they sadly have not seen the Sussexes in person since March 2020. But with the rebellious royals set to return to the UK for the British summer, their family will finally get to witness the impact of Harry's "reclusive" lifestyle.

