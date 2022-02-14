The Duke of Sussex looked remarkably fresh-faced during a virtual conference earlier this month for his mental health charity, BetterUp (right) – renewing rumours he’s had a ‘Hollywood makeover’ since moving with his family to California.

“The mocking he got when that story came out about him seeing a hair plug expert [shortly after his wedding] was enough to put him off trying to fool the public about it."

But being married to a former actress, he’s definitely come round to the LA way of thinking... in that aesthetic work is the same deal as a haircut!”

According to Detroit-based plastic and cosmetic surgeon to the stars, Dr Anthony Youn, whatever Harry’s had done, he looks great.

WATCH: Harry and Meghan arrive at the 2021 Salute To Freedom Gala in New York

He adds: “He may have had a touch of Botox to smooth the lines, but that’s about it.”

Our source adds: “He’s got to live by Hollywood standards now. His frown line was nothing short of an oddity to his new circle of friends.”

