6. In 2002, after Harry was caught smoking marijuana and drinking while underage, Prince Charles organised for the 17-year-old to spend the day at a rehab centre learning about addiction.

7. When he was a teenager, Harry had a crush on actress Halle Berry.

8. During his gap year, Harry qualified as a rugby union coach and taught in different schools. He also worked as a cattle hand in Australia, on a building project in Lesotho, and on a polo ranch Argentina.

9. After his training, Harry served in the Blues and Royals regiment of the Household Cavalry in the British army.

10. In 2006, Harry launched his first charity, Sentebale, which means ‘forget me not’ in Sesotho. It works to assist vulnerable children affected by poverty and the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

11. He can fly a helicopter – like his father, Prince Charles and brother, Prince William.

12. In 2012 Harry spent four months as an Apache co-pilot and gunner in Afghanistan. He was the first royal since Prince Andrew to fight in active service.

13. He was inspired to set up the Invictus Games after watching a US version called the Warrior Games in 2013.

14. He’s been to the South Pole. In 2013 he trekked across Antarctica for three weeks for charity.

15. Princess Eugenie set him up with her friend Cressida Bonas. They dated on and off for two years.

16. In 2012 Harry went on his first solo royal tour. He visited Belize, the Bahamas and Jamaica to mark the Diamond Jubilee.

17. Prince Harry’s star sign is Virgo, meaning he’s loyal, hardworking and kind.

18. The previous occupants of Harry’s former home, Nottingham Cottage in the grounds of Kensington Palace, were Prince William and Kate.

19. Harry is currently sixth in line to the throne, after his nephew Prince Louis and before his son, Archie.

20. Before leaving the army in 2015, Harry was seconded to the Australian Defence Force and spent a month in Darwin, Perth and Sydney army barracks.

21. In July 2016, Prince Harry and Meghan went on a blind date arranged by a mutual friend thought to be either fashion designer Misha Nonoo or Harry’s friend Violet von Westenholz.

22. Chatting to a Buddhist monk at a function, Harry revealed that he meditates every day.

23. He spent three weeks in Malawi in 2016, helping relocate elephants in danger from poachers.

24. He became the Duke of Sussex on the morning of his marriage to Meghan Markle.

25. Harry is 186cm tall – 5cm shorter than his brother William.

26. Prince Harry hand-picked several flowers for Meghan’s bridal bouquet – including his mother Diana’s favourite, forget-me-nots.

27. It’s estimated the prince is worth about $60 million.

28. Meghan gave Harry a framed copy of their wedding speeches to celebrate their first anniversary.

29. While many royal husbands don’t wear wedding bands, Harry wears a platinum wedding ring on his fourth finger.

30. While he was in the army, he was known as Harry Wales.

31. Harry had been a smoker since his teens and only gave up when he began dating Meghan.

32. When Harry turned 18, the Queen gave him his own coat of arms, which he helped design.

33. Prince Harry’s last appearance as a senior royal was attending the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 9, 2020.

34. Before Harry married Meghan, his female fans were known as ‘Harry Hunters’.

35. Princess Diana used to call her youngest son Good King Harry, or GKH, because she thought he was more suited to the regal role than William.

36. The prince’s favourite sports are skiing, motocross and polo.

