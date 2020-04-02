Now that she has returned to showbiz, Prince Harry has banned Meghan Markle from mocking the royal family in anyway to prevent any further bad blood.

According to The Daily Mail, Harry told their agent - Nick Collins of The Gersh Agency - that they will not do anything that is "detrimental to the Queen".

It comes after Disney officially announced Meghan would be the narrator of the new documentary Elephant, which airs on Disney+ on April 3.

The pair officially stepped back from royal life on March 31 releasing a statement about their new working arrangements.

“Effective March 31, 2020, no other Royal communications representatives act on behalf of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, including Palace spokespeople, Household representatives nor Royal sources," reads the statement.

"Going forward, Buckingham Palace will no longer comment/guide on Sussex related enquiries."