According to The Daily Mail, Harry told their agent - Nick Collins of The Gersh Agency - that they will not do anything that is "detrimental to the Queen".
It comes after Disney officially announced Meghan would be the narrator of the new documentary Elephant, which airs on Disney+ on April 3.
The pair officially stepped back from royal life on March 31 releasing a statement about their new working arrangements.
“Effective March 31, 2020, no other Royal communications representatives act on behalf of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, including Palace spokespeople, Household representatives nor Royal sources," reads the statement.
"Going forward, Buckingham Palace will no longer comment/guide on Sussex related enquiries."
Meghan and Harry have hired a new PR team.
Angela Mollard reveals on New Idea’s podcast Royals that the couple want to be like George and Amal Clooney when it comes to their new PR plan.
“I think they will go more along the George and Amal Clooney model of press representation which is pretty low key,” she says.
“I think we will see a very Americanisation of their PR and messaging which, to be honest, I don’t think it will serve them well.”
George and Amal at Meghan and Harry's wedding.
Of course, it’s not unusual that the couple would follow suit with George and Amal as they have been friends for several years and the couple inviting the Hollywood star and his wife to their 2018 wedding.
But, only time will tell if Meghan and Harry take on a PR model like the Hollywood couple.