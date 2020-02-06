The Duke of Sussex seemingly up and left, without first making amends with his older brother William, who apparently still has beef with Harry. Getty

“They didn’t leave on good terms by any means, but they are both relieved that it’s over,” the royal insider said.

“Perhaps [Meghan and Harry] didn’t think things through exactly as they could have, but they wanted to be happy… who can blame them for that?” adds the friend.

The brothers ongoing rift comes after it was reported Wills once made a shocking revelation about his life in the royal spotlight and how it affected him growing up.

According to Express, the Duke was previously interviewed by the BBC’s Nicholas Witchell, after Wills, Kate and Harry were accused of being “reluctant royals”.

The reason for the accusation came as a result of a report that showed stats which revealed the Queen carried out more engagements than all three young royals combined.

At the time, William reportedly confessed to Nicholas that royal duty has the potential to “weigh you down at an early age”.

He continued: “I take duty very seriously, and I take my responsibilities very seriously but it’s about finding your own way at the right time and if you’re not careful, duty can sort of weigh you down an awful lot at an early age.”

Wills’ poignant confession may have gone unnoticed at the time, but its message has extra meaning nowadays, given that his brother Harry has been so vocal about royal pressures.

The revelation came after Wills and Kate were left stunned at the BAFTA Awards, after Rebel Wilson made a shocking joke referencing the royal family’s recent scandals.