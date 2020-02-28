Canada will no longer protect Harry and Meghan. Getty

“At the request of the Metropolitan Police, the RCMP has been providing assistance to the Met since the arrival of the Duke and Duchess to Canada intermittently since November 2019.



“The assistance will cease in the coming weeks, in keeping with their change in status.”



The news comes a week after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex published a 'Spring 2020 Transition' statement, where they responded to news that they will no longer be able to use the “Sussex Royal” trademark or the word "royal" in their commercial ventures.

The statement revealed: "While there is precedent for other titled members of the Royal Family to seek employment outside of the institution, for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a 12-month review period has been put in place.

Meghan and Harry announced they were ditching their senior royal roles in January. Getty

"Per the agreement The Duke and Duchess of Sussex understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties and not undertake representative duties on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen."

Meanwhile a source told The Mirror that the couple have made it clear they feel they are being "picked on" and treated differently to other members of the royal family.

"It’s pretty clear they are referencing minor royals such as Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, which is an odd association to make for two people whose associates were once claiming they had single-­handedly modernised the monarchy."

Harry and Meghan have taken a swipe at Beatrice and Eugenie, the daughters of Prince Andrew

They added: “We’re witnessing a quite extraordinary turn of events.

“The British people will not stand for two ­multi-millionaires demanding taxpayer funds after abandoning the country they should be serving.

Harry, Meghan and their baby son, Archie Harrison. Getty

“The latest series of comments published on the Sussex's website comes across as ­extremely petulant and has caused a great deal of alarm inside the palace.

“This is further evidence of Harry and Meghan further ostracising ­themselves from the family rather than building bridges.”