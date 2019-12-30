While many were pleased to find that the royal couple had chosen to spend part of their holiday in Canada, one local couple wasn’t so enthralled to have them stop by. Getty

Bev, who runs Deep Cove Chalet – a seafood eatery in Saanich, Vancouver Island – told the Vancouver Sun her husband Pierre said no the royal’s request to eat at their restaurant.

Bev said when her hubby answered the phone and spoke with Harry and Meghan’s assistants, he reportedly turned them down due to the level of security required.

Despite not wanting to play host to the Sussexes, Bev said she still wanted them to have the best time possible while visiting the nation and had even spotted them about town.

“Horth Hill’s become a very popular place now. And they jog around, so they’ve been seen,” Bev told the publication.

“It’s kind of exciting. I hope everything goes fine for them,” she added, referring to how Harry and Meghan are steering away from royal tradition.

“Let them have their peace and quiet. For us to be so lucky to have them in the area, how lucky is that?’ she said.

The Sussexes declined dinner reservation comes after they reportedly spent their first Christmas as a family in a $14.1 million waterfront mansion on Vancouver Island.

The home, which is owned by a mystery millionaire, boasts eight-bedrooms, two beaches and views across the peninsula.

Harry and Meghan have come under fire in recent days, after fans accused the pair of photoshopping their family Christmas card.